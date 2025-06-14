Sports on TV for Sunday, June 15

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 15
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
8 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Arizona vs Louisville, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: Coastal Carolina vs. Oregon St., Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
CYCLING
2 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Criterium Du Dauphine, Final Stage, 82.8 miles, Val-d’Arc Val-Cenis – Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France (Taped)
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.
Noon
FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.
GOLF
9 a.m.
USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
Noon
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
4 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
10 a.m.
FS2 — The Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Vancouver FC
6 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, San Jose, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Atletico Ottawa
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia, Group D, San Diego
11 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, Group A, San Diego
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Portland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
6:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Chicago at Connecticut
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Washington
