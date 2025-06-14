Sports on TV for Sunday, June 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, June 15 AUTO RACING 12:30 p.m. ABC — Formula 1:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 15

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

8 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Arizona vs Louisville, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: Coastal Carolina vs. Oregon St., Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Criterium Du Dauphine, Final Stage, 82.8 miles, Val-d’Arc Val-Cenis – Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.

GOLF

9 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

Noon

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.

4 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Vancouver FC

6 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, San Jose, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Atletico Ottawa

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia, Group D, San Diego

11 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, Group A, San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Portland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Washington

