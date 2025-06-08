Sports on TV for Monday, June 9

(All times Eastern)
Monday, June 9
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane
1 p.m.
NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Miami at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Liechtenstein vs. Scotland, Vaduz, Liechtenstein
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Italy vs. Moldova, Group I, Reggio Emilia, Italy
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Championship, Cary, N.C.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
