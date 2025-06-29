Sports on TV for Monday, June 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 30
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia (6:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
TBS — FIFA Club World Cup: Manchester City vs. Al-Hilal, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London (Match Point)
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
