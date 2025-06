Sports on TV for Monday, June 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 23 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7:30 p.m. ESPN — Men’s College…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 23

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Final: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)

ESPNU — Men’s College World Series – Final: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU, Game 3, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast) (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Minnesota

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Washington at San Diego (9:40 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

TBS — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, Group A, Miami

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras, Group A, Miami

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

