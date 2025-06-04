Sports on TV for June 9 – 15

Adv07-08
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 9
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Miami at Pittsburgh
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Seattle at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD
_____
Tuesday, June 10
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.
SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago at New York
_____
Wednesday, June 11
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR Texas at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Louisville City
WNBA BASKETBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas
_____
Thursday, June 12
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
2:30 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
11 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament: Semifinals, Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
TNT — NHL Awards Show 2025
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
_____
Friday, June 13
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (7:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Detroit (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Baltimore
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Arizona
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at Portland
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Las Vegas
_____
Saturday, June 14
AUTO RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
1 p.m.
FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
3:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The The Chilango 150, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City
FS2 — NXT Indy Car Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
7 p.m.
FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway, Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, Marne, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
CBS — Week 1: L.A. Riot vs. Miami 305, Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Dallas Power, Chicago
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
10 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: New York vs. Maryland, Villanova, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweights), Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Arizona
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
4:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Seattle at Chicago
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
UFL FOOTBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — UFL Championship: TBD, St. Louis
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Los Angeles at Minnesota
3 p.m.
ABC — New York at Indiana
_____
Sunday, June 15
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
3 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
8 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
9 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
Noon
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States, Group D, San Jose, Calif.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
CBS — NWSL: Washington at Portland
WNBA BASKETBALL
Noon
CBS — Chicago at Connecticut
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Atlanta at Washington
_____
