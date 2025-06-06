Sports on TV for June 9 – 15

Adv07-08 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 9 COLLEGE BASEBALL Noon ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament…

Adv07-08

(All times Eastern)

Monday, June 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament Super Regional: TBD, Game 3 (If Necessary)

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Miami at Pittsburgh

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Seattle at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD

_____

Tuesday, June 10

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

TBS — N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Arizona (9:40 p.m.) OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (9:40 p.m.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Switzerland, Nashville, Tenn.

SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Chicago at New York

_____

Wednesday, June 11

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia (1:05 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Cleveland (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Arizona (3:40 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR Texas at Minnesota (7:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN — USL Championship: Rhode Island at Louisville City

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Los Angeles at Las Vegas

_____

Thursday, June 12

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

11 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament: Semifinals, Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota (1:10 p.m.) OR Washington at N.Y. Mets (1:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — San Francisco at Colorado (3:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City (7:40 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Milwaukee (7:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

6 p.m.

TNT — NHL Awards Show 2025

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Edmonton at Florida, Game 4

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

_____

Friday, June 13

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (7:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Detroit (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Baltimore

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Arizona

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at Portland

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Las Vegas

_____

Saturday, June 14

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1 p.m.

FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The The Chilango 150, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City

FS2 — NXT Indy Car Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway, Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, Marne, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: L.A. Riot vs. Miami 305, Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Dallas Power, Chicago

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

10 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. Maryland, Villanova, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweights), Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Arizona

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle at Chicago

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City

SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — UFL Championship: TBD, St. Louis

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Los Angeles at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ABC — New York at Indiana

_____

Sunday, June 15

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

8 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

GOLF

9 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

Noon

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

6 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. United States, Group D, San Jose, Calif.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Portland

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Washington

_____

