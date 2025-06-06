Sports on TV for June 7 – 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 7 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:30 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 7

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:05 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Aragon Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Teruel, Spain

9:30 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

10:40 a.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

Noon

FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — AMA Motocross Championship: Round 20, Lakewood, Colo.

8:15 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Pretoria, Tshwane

1 p.m.

NBATV — Union Sportive Monastirienne vs. Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, Pretoria, Tshwane

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 2 – Day 2, San Diego

BOWLING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Group 1 – Positioning Round, Bethlehem, Pa.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Group 2 – Positioning Round, Bethlehem, Pa.

BOXING

10 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos (Lightweights), Norfolk, Va.

CFL FOOTBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at B.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Miami, Louisville Super Regional, Game 2, Louisville, Ky.

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Arizona, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 2, Chapel Hill, N.C.

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Murray St. at Duke, Durham Super Regional, Game 1

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at LSU, Baton Rouge Super Regional, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina, Auburn Super Regional, Game 2, Auburn, Ala.

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Arkansas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 1

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UTSA at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Florida St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, The International, Amsterdam

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va. (Taped)

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Stakes Festival Saturday: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Day: The Jaipur Stakes Turf Race, the Metropolitan Handicap, and the Manhattan Stakes Turf Race, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Belmont

6:30 p.m.

FOX — The 157th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Belmont Stakes

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Utah vs. Boston, Charlotte, N.C.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — UFC 316 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Minnesota (2:10 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.)

7:30 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Boston at N.Y. Yankees

10:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Colorado (9:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

11:55 pm.

FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra

SAILING

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. San Marino, Group H, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

10:45 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, Cary, N.C.

11:50 a.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Andorra vs. England, Group K, Barcelona, Spain

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Austria vs. Romania, Group H, Vienna, Austria

3:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn.

TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn. (Men in Blazers AltCast)

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

1 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at NJ/NY

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Portland at Bay

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City

SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Blaze, Wichita, Kan.

SWIMMING

2 p.m.

NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Birmingham-ATP Semifinals; Doubles Final

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

Noon

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Sunday)

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Singles Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — Las Vegas at Golden State

8 p.m.

CBS — Indiana at Chicago

Sunday, June 8

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL LEAGUE (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Monday)

FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Aragon Grand Prix, Teruel, Spain

9 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia

2 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Firekeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane

1 p.m.

NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane

BOWLING

5 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Group 1 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.

7 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Group 2 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBA: Championship, Bethlehem, Pa.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

TBA

TBA — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBA — NCAA Tournament: Coastal Carolina at Auburn, Auburn Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBA — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Murray St., Durham Super Regional, Game 2, Durham, N.C.

TBA — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBA — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Louisville, Louisville Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)

TBA — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. UTSA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Tennessee, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. West Virginia, Baton Rouge Super Regional, Game 2, Baton Rouge, La.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam

10 a.m.

FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.

5 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

8 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Houston at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Indiana at Oklahoma City, Game 2

RODEO

12:30 p.m.

CBS — PBR Knockout: PBR Teams Missouri vs. the World, Kansas City Mo. (Taped)

SAILING

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, New York

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Spain, Final, Munich

6 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Cavalry FC

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

6:55 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, Alajuela, Costa Rica (Taped)

SWIMMING

3 p.m.

NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Singles Final

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Birmingham-ATP Singles Final

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris

5 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds

UFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

ABC — USFL Conference Championship: Michigan at Birmingham

6 p.m.

FOX — XFL Conference Championship: D.C. at St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

BTN — FIVB Nations League: Korea vs. U.S., Rio De Janeiro

