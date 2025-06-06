Sports on TV for June 7 – 8

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, June 7
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
8:05 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Aragon Grand Prix – Sprint Race, Teruel, Spain
9:30 a.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
10:40 a.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
Noon
FOX — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The DQS Solutions & Staffing 200 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — AMA Motocross Championship: Round 20, Lakewood, Colo.
8:15 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Pretoria, Tshwane
1 p.m.
NBATV — Union Sportive Monastirienne vs. Rivers Hoopers Basketball Club, Pretoria, Tshwane
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
CW — AVP League: Week 2 – Day 2, San Diego
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Group 1 – Positioning Round, Bethlehem, Pa.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Group 2 – Positioning Round, Bethlehem, Pa.
BOXING
10 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Main Card: Keyshawn Davis vs. Edwin De Los Santos (Lightweights), Norfolk, Va.
CFL FOOTBALL
10 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at B.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Louisville vs. Miami, Louisville Super Regional, Game 2, Louisville, Ky.
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: North Carolina vs. Arizona, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 2, Chapel Hill, N.C.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Murray St. at Duke, Durham Super Regional, Game 1
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: West Virginia at LSU, Baton Rouge Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Auburn vs. Coastal Carolina, Auburn Super Regional, Game 2, Auburn, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Tennessee at Arkansas, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 1
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: UTSA at UCLA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon St. vs. Florida St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 2, Corvallis, Ore.
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, The International, Amsterdam
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Third Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Second Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Third Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Second Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Second Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va. (Taped)
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2:30 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Stakes Festival Saturday: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Day: The Jaipur Stakes Turf Race, the Metropolitan Handicap, and the Manhattan Stakes Turf Race, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Belmont
6:30 p.m.
FOX — The 157th Belmont Stakes: From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Belmont Stakes
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Utah vs. Boston, Charlotte, N.C.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ESPN — UFC 316 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Newark, N.J.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Toronto at Minnesota (2:10 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Arizona at Cincinnati (4:10 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Milwaukee OR Boston at N.Y. Yankees
10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Mets at Colorado (9:40 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
11:55 pm.
FS2 — NRL: South Sydney at Canberra
SAILING
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – Day 1, New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Bosnia-Herzegovina vs. San Marino, Group H, Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina
10:45 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Round of 16, Cary, N.C.
11:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Andorra vs. England, Group K, Barcelona, Spain
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — UEFA World Cup Qualifier Group Stage: Austria vs. Romania, Group H, Vienna, Austria
3:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn.
TRUTV — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Turkey, Hartford, Conn. (Men in Blazers AltCast)
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Atletico Ottawa at Pacific FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
1 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Kansas City at NJ/NY
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Portland at Bay
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Chicago at Angel City
SOFTBALL
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Blaze, Wichita, Kan.
SWIMMING
2 p.m.
NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Birmingham-ATP Semifinals; Doubles Final
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
Noon
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Sunday)
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Singles Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — Las Vegas at Golden State
8 p.m.
CBS — Indiana at Chicago
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, June 8
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL LEAGUE (MEN’S)
1:05 a.m. (Monday)
FS2 — AFL: Collingwood at Melbourne
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Aragon Grand Prix, Teruel, Spain
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Kegums, Latvia
10 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Kegums, Latvia
2 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Firekeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
3 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane
1 p.m.
NBATV — TBD, Pretoria, Tshwane
BOWLING
5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Group 1 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.
7 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Group 2 – Stepladder Finals, Bethlehem, Pa.
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA: Championship, Bethlehem, Pa.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
TBA
TBA — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBA — NCAA Tournament: Coastal Carolina at Auburn, Auburn Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBA — NCAA Tournament: Duke vs. Murray St., Durham Super Regional, Game 2, Durham, N.C.
TBA — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBA — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Louisville, Louisville Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
TBA — NCAA Tournament: UCLA vs. UTSA, Los Angeles Super Regional, Game 2, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Arkansas vs. Tennessee, Fayetteville Super Regional, Game 2, Fayetteville, Ark.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: LSU vs. West Virginia, Baton Rouge Super Regional, Game 2, Baton Rouge, La.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, The International, Amsterdam
10 a.m.
FS1 — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Final Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.
5 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, First Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
8 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, Final Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Houston at Cleveland (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at N.Y. Yankees
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Indiana at Oklahoma City, Game 2
RODEO
12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Knockout: PBR Teams Missouri vs. the World, Kansas City Mo. (Taped)
SAILING
3:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The Mubadala New York Sail Grand Prix – Day 2, New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Nations League: Portugal vs. Spain, Final, Munich
6 p.m.
FS2 — Canadian Premier League: York United FC at Cavalry FC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6:55 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: TBD, Final, Alajuela, Costa Rica (Taped)
SWIMMING
3 p.m.
NBC — The 2025 National Championships: From Indianapolis
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TNT — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Final, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Singles Final
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Birmingham-ATP Singles Final
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Singles Final, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Early Rounds
UFL FOOTBALL
3 p.m.
ABC — USFL Conference Championship: Michigan at Birmingham
6 p.m.
FOX — XFL Conference Championship: D.C. at St. Louis
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
BTN — FIVB Nations League: Korea vs. U.S., Rio De Janeiro
_____
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.