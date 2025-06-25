Sports on TV for June 30 – July 6

Adv28-29 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, June 30 MLB BASEBALL 6:30 p.m. MLBN — Regional…

Adv28-29

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, June 30

MLB BASEBALL

6:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia (6:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

TBS — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

_____

Tuesday, July 1

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs

TRUTV — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Atlanta

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Minnesota

_____

Wednesday, July 2

GOLF

6:30 a.m. (Thursday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto

8 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. Finland, Group A, Thun, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Basel, Switzerland

7:30 p.m.

TNT — International Friendly: Canada vs. U.S., Washington

TRUTV — International Friendly: Canada vs. U.S., Washington

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Thursday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

_____

Thursday, July 3

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m. (Friday)

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Friday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Italy, Group B, Sion, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Bern, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London

6 a.m. (Friday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana

_____

Friday, July 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5 a.m.

FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

3 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

EATING COMPETITION

Noon

ESPN2 — 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FOX — The Belmont Derby: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 PLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North, Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

2:20 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at Dallas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Sweden, Group C, Lancy, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Poland, Group C, St. Gallen, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

_____

Saturday, July 5

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

8:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

3 p.m.

NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Round 23, Buchanan, Mich.

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

CYCLING

8 a.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

6:30 a.m. (Sunday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West, Kansas City, Mo.

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR Houston at L.A. Dodgers

10 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Seattle

NBA BASKETBALL

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Summer League: TBA, Salt Lake City

9 p.m.

ESPN — Summer League: TBA, Salt Lake City

SOCCER (MEN’S)

Noon

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta

4 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.

7 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: Orlando City at Charlotte

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Wales vs. Netherlands, Group D, Lucerne, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: France vs. England, Group D, Zurich, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London

6 a.m. (Sunday)

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The 2025 Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.

WNBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Indiana

_____

Sunday, July 6

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England

ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England (F1 Kids:Britain)

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

1 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio

2 p.m.

TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago

CYCLING

4 p.m.

NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France (Taped)

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.

MLB BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs

9 p.m.

ESPN — Texas at San Diego

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Final, Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

Noon

FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Finland, Group A, Sion, Switzerland

3 p.m.

FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Iceland, Group A, Bern, Switzerland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

1 p.m.

ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

6 a.m. (Monday)

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Seattle at New York

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.