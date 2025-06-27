Sports on TV for June 30 – July 6

Adv28-29
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 30
MLB BASEBALL
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Philadelphia (6:35 p.m.) OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh (6:40 p.m.)
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
TBS — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Orlando, Fla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
_____
Tuesday, July 1
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs
TRUTV — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Round of 16, Atlanta
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, First Round, London
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Minnesota
_____
Wednesday, July 2
GOLF
6:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — N.Y. Yankees at Toronto
8 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at Chicago Cubs
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Semifinal, Santa Clara, Calif.
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Semifinal, St. Louis
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Iceland vs. Finland, Group A, Thun, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Basel, Switzerland
7:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: Canada vs. U.S., Washington
TRUTV — International Friendly: Canada vs. U.S., Washington
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Thursday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
_____
Thursday, July 3
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Belgium vs. Italy, Group B, Sion, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Spain vs. Portugal, Group B, Bern, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
6 a.m. (Friday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Las Vegas at Indiana
_____
Friday, July 4
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5 a.m.
FS1 — AFL: Collingwood at Carlton
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
3 p.m.
FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
EATING COMPETITION
Noon
ESPN2 — 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: From Coney Island, N.Y.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Second Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
5 p.m.
FOX — The Belmont Derby: From Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2025 PLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North, Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
2:20 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Orlando, Fla.
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Minnesota at Dallas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Denmark vs. Sweden, Group C, Lancy, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Germany vs. Poland, Group C, St. Gallen, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
_____
Saturday, July 5
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
8:30 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
3 p.m.
NBC — Pro Motocross Championship: Round 23, Buchanan, Mich.
4:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The The Loop 110, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
CYCLING
8 a.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Third Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
6:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
1 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West, Kansas City, Mo.
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Cleveland OR Houston at L.A. Dodgers
10 p.m.
FS1 — Pittsburgh at Seattle
NBA BASKETBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Summer League: TBA
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Summer League: TBA, Salt Lake City
9 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: TBA, Salt Lake City
SOCCER (MEN’S)
Noon
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, Atlanta
4 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup: TBD, Quarterfinal, East Rutherford, N.J.
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Orlando City at Charlotte
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Wales vs. Netherlands, Group D, Lucerne, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: France vs. England, Group D, Zurich, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Third Round, London
6 a.m. (Sunday)
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
TRACK AND FIELD
4 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The 2025 Prefontaine Classic, Eugene, Ore.
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Indiana
_____
Sunday, July 6
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England
ESPNU — Formula 1: The Qatar Airways British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, England (F1 Kids:Britain)
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
1 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Lexington, Ohio
2 p.m.
TNT — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: The Challenge Round 2 – Grant Park 165, Chicago Street Race, Chicago
CYCLING
4 p.m.
NBC — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 1, France (Taped)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Final Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, Final Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs
9 p.m.
ESPN — Texas at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup: TBD, Final, Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
Noon
FS1 — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Norway vs. Finland, Group A, Sion, Switzerland
3 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Euro 2025 Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Iceland, Group A, Bern, Switzerland
TENNIS
6 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
1 p.m.
ABC — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
6 a.m. (Monday)
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Round of 16, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Seattle at New York
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.