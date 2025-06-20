Sports on TV for June 21 – 22

(All times Eastern)
Saturday, June 21
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Brembo Grand Prix of Italy – Sprint Race, Tuscany, Italy
10 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
12:35 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
1:45 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
3:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
9 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy at Elko Speedway, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
CW — AVP League: Week 4 – Day 1, East Hampton, N.Y.
CFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Winnipeg at B.C.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Final: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU, Game 1, Omaha Neb.
ESPNU — Men’s College World Series – Final: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU, Game 1, Omaha Neb. (UmpCast)
FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — 2025 WNFC IX Cup Championship: Washington vs. Texas, Frisco, Texas
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Third Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club South Course, Akron, Ohio
HORSE RACING
9 a.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racehorse, Ascot, United Kingdom
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: New York vs. Philadelphia, Baltimore
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Boston vs. Maryland, Baltimore
MIXED MARTIALS ARTS
Noon
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Baku, Azerbaijan
3 p.m.
ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (Light Heavyweights), Baku, Azerbaijan
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Tampa Bay (12:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)
4 p.m.
FS1 — Texas at Pittsburgh
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at San Diego OR N.Y Mets at Philadelphia
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Chicago at New England
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Houston at Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Curacao vs. Canada, Group B, Houston
9 p.m.
TBS — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: CA River Plate vs. CF Monterrey, Group E, Pasadena, Calif.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: CA River Plate vs. CF Monterrey, Group E, Pasadena, Calif.
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. El Salvador, Group B, Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC
10 p.m.
ION — NWSL: Chicago at Portland
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Volts, Norman, Okla.
7 p.m.
MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Blaze, Wichita Kansas
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: Netherlands vs. U.S., Pool 6, Belgrade, Serbia
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Chicago
8 p.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota
Sunday, June 22
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Brembo Grand Prix of Italy, Tuscany, Italy
10 a.m.
FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
Noon
CBS — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Jakarta Grand Prix – Round 12, North Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)
NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Saleh’s Six Hours of Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)
PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
4 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
FOX — NHRA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
1 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: Week 4 – Day 2, East Hampton, N.Y.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 2: Detroit Amps vs. Miami 305, Boston Ball Hogs vs. DMV Trilogy, Houston Rig Hands vs. Chicago Triplets, L.A. Riot vs. Dallas Power, Baltimore
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.
ABC — Men’s College World Series – Final: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — Men’s College World Series – Final: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)
GOLF
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club South Course, Akron, Ohio
NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Final Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
Noon
ABC — PLL: Utah vs. Denver, Baltimore
MLB BASEBALL
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Miami (1:40 p.m.)
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Boston at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)
7 p.m.
ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (StatCast)
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Indiana at Oklahoma City, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca, Group H, Charlotte, N.C.
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca, Group H, Charlotte, N.C.
7 p.m.
FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group D, Arlington, Texas
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, Las Vegas
9 p.m.
TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC, Group G, Atlanta
TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC, Group G, Atlanta
10 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Las Vegas
FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Dominican Republic vs. Suriname, Group A, Arlington, Texas
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at San Diego
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Volts, Norman, Okla.
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals
11:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Bad Hoburg-WTA Early Rounds
5:30 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds
VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10:30 a.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: France vs. U.S., Pool 6, Belgrade, Serbia
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas
7 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Seattle
