Sports on TV for June 21 – 22

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 21

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Gold Coast at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Brembo Grand Prix of Italy – Sprint Race, Tuscany, Italy

10 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

12:35 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

1:45 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

3:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Explore the Pocono Mountains 250, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

9 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Shore Lunch 250 presented by Dutch Boy at Elko Speedway, Elko Speedway, Elko New Market, Minn.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 4 – Day 1, East Hampton, N.Y.

CFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Ottawa at Calgary

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Winnipeg at B.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series – Final: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU, Game 1, Omaha Neb.

ESPNU — Men’s College World Series – Final: Coastal Carolina vs. LSU, Game 1, Omaha Neb. (UmpCast)

FOOTBALL (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — 2025 WNFC IX Cup Championship: Washington vs. Texas, Frisco, Texas

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Third Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club South Course, Akron, Ohio

HORSE RACING

9 a.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The Royal Ascot, Ascot Racehorse, Ascot, United Kingdom

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

1:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

ESPN — PLL: New York vs. Philadelphia, Baltimore

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Boston vs. Maryland, Baltimore

MIXED MARTIALS ARTS

Noon

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Baku, Azerbaijan

3 p.m.

ABC — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Jamahal Hill vs. Khalil Rountree Jr. (Light Heavyweights), Baku, Azerbaijan

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Tampa Bay (12:10 p.m.) OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — Texas at Pittsburgh

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at San Diego OR N.Y Mets at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Athletics (10:05 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR Eastern Conference Final: Chicago at New England

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLR Western Conference Final: Houston at Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Curacao vs. Canada, Group B, Houston

9 p.m.

TBS — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: CA River Plate vs. CF Monterrey, Group E, Pasadena, Calif.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: CA River Plate vs. CF Monterrey, Group E, Pasadena, Calif.

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Honduras vs. El Salvador, Group B, Houston

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Bay FC at NJ/NY Gotham FC

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Chicago at Portland

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Volts, Norman, Okla.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Bandits vs. Blaze, Wichita Kansas

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: Netherlands vs. U.S., Pool 6, Belgrade, Serbia

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Chicago

8 p.m.

NBATV — Los Angeles at Minnesota

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, June 22

AUTO RACING

7:30 a.m.

FS1 — FIM MotoGP: The Brembo Grand Prix of Italy, Tuscany, Italy

10 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Warmup, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

11 a.m.

FS1 — NXT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

Noon

CBS — ABB FIA Formula-E: The Jakarta Grand Prix – Round 12, North Jakarta, Indonesia (Taped)

NBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Saleh’s Six Hours of Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Xpel Grand Prix at Road America, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

2 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va. (Taped)

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Great American Getaway 400 Presented by VISITPA.COM, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

4 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

FOX — NHRA: The Virginia NHRA Nationals, Virginia Motorsports Park, North Dinwiddie, Va.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Matterly Basin, Great Britain (Taped)

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

1 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 4 – Day 2, East Hampton, N.Y.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Week 2: Detroit Amps vs. Miami 305, Boston Ball Hogs vs. DMV Trilogy, Houston Rig Hands vs. Chicago Triplets, L.A. Riot vs. Dallas Power, Baltimore

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.

ABC — Men’s College World Series – Final: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

ESPNU — Men’s College World Series – Final: LSU vs. Coastal Carolina, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (UmpCast)

GOLF

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club South Course, Akron, Ohio

NBC — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship: Final Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

4 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

Noon

ABC — PLL: Utah vs. Denver, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Pittsburgh (1:35 p.m.) OR Atlanta at Miami (1:40 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at San Diego (4:10 p.m.) OR Boston at San Francisco (4:05 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

ESPN2 — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia (StatCast)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Indiana at Oklahoma City, Game 7

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca, Group H, Charlotte, N.C.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Real Madrid vs. CF Pachuca, Group H, Charlotte, N.C.

7 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Haiti, Group D, Arlington, Texas

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Saudi Arabia vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, Las Vegas

9 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC, Group G, Atlanta

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Manchester City vs. Al Ain FC, Group G, Atlanta

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Group A, Las Vegas

FS2 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Dominican Republic vs. Suriname, Group A, Arlington, Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

CBSSN — NWSL: Washington at San Diego

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Volts, Norman, Okla.

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Finals

11:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Bad Hoburg-WTA Early Rounds

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Early Rounds

VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

10:30 a.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: France vs. U.S., Pool 6, Belgrade, Serbia

WNBA BASKETBALL

3 p.m.

ESPN — Indiana at Las Vegas

7 p.m.

NBATV — New York at Seattle

