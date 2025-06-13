Sports on TV for June 14 – 15

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Saturday, June 14 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 1:05 a.m. (Sunday) FS2…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Saturday, June 14

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

1:05 a.m. (Sunday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

12:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

1 p.m.

FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

3 p.m.

FS1 — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

3:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Chilango 150, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City

FS2 — NXT Indy Car Series: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: High Line & Final Practice, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

7 p.m.

FS1 — ARCA Menards Series: The Berlin ARCA 200 at Berlin Raceway, Berlin Raceway and Entertainment Complex, Marne, Mich.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — Playoffs: Alahli Tripoli vs. Club Atletico Petroleos de Luanda, Championship, Pretoria, Tshwane

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CW — AVP League: Week 3 – Day 2, Miami

BIG3 BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

CBS — Week 1: L.A. Riot vs. Miami 305, Detroit Amps vs. Chicago Triplets, Houston Rig Hands vs. DMV Trilogy, Boston Ball Hogs vs. Dallas Power, Chicago

CFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

CBSSN — Calgary at Toronto

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at Hamilton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Murray St. vs. UCLA, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: LSU vs. Arkansas, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (WOMEN’S)

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.

GOLF

10 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

Noon

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: New York vs. Maryland, Villanova, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Kamaru Usman vs. Joaquin Buckley (Welterweights), Atlanta

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Detroit (1:10 p.m.) OR Miami at Washington (1:05 p.m.)

4 p.m.

FS1 — St. Louis at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston OR San Diego at Arizona

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (9:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

ESPNU — LALIGA FC Futures

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: L.A. Galaxy at St. Louis

8 p.m.

TBS — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Al Ahly vs. Inter Miami CF, Group A, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Dominican Republic, Group A, Inglewood, Calif.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Seattle at Chicago

7:30 p.m.

ION — NWSL: Louisville at Kansas City

10 p.m.

ION — NWSL: North Carolina at Angel City

SOFTBALL

Noon

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Blaze, Chattanooga, Tenn.

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Athletes Unlimited: Volts vs. Bandits, Sulphur, La.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals

UFL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.

ABC — UFL Championship: D.C. vs. Michigan, St. Louis

VOLLEYBALL (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League Pool Play: U.S. vs. Slovenia, Pool 2, Rio De Janeiro

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — Los Angeles at Minnesota

3 p.m.

ABC — New York at Indiana

_____

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive TV listings provided by LiveSportsOnTV.

Sunday, June 15

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Pirelli Grand Prix du Canada, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

3 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NASCAR Cup Series: The Viva Mexico 250, Autodromo Heranos Rodriguez, Mexico City

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — NXT Indy Car Series: The Indy NXT by Firestone, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

8 p.m.

FOX — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Madison, Ill.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Men’s College World Series: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

CYCLING

2 p.m.

CNBC — UCI: The Criterium Du Dauphine, Final Stage, 82.8 miles, Val-d’Arc Val-Cenis – Plateau du Mont-Cenis, France (Taped)

FISHING

8 a.m.

FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.

Noon

FOX — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2025 Lowrance Bassmaster Elite at Lake Tenkiller, Cookson, Okla.

GOLF

9 a.m.

USA — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

Noon

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

10 a.m.

FS2 — The Prix de Diane Longines: From Chantilly Racecourse, Chantilly, France

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (1:35 p.m.) OR Toronto at Philadelphia (1:35 p.m.)

4:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at Arizona (4:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (4:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

ESPN — San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Atletico Madrid, Group B, Pasadena, Calif.

4 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Forge FC at Vancouver FC

6 p.m.

FOX — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, San Jose, Calif.

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Premier League: Valour FC at Atletico Ottawa

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Saudi Arabia, Group D, San Diego

11 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Suriname, Group A, San Diego

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

CBS — NWSL: Washington at Portland

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Finals

5:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

6:30 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Halle-ATP, London-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Early Rounds

WNBA BASKETBALL

Noon

CBS — Chicago at Connecticut

2 p.m.

CBSSN — Atlanta at Washington

