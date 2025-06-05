Sports on TV for Friday, June 6

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 6 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 6

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.

FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

10 a.m.

NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Kriol Star, Pretoria, Tshwane

1 p.m.

NBATV — Al Ittihad vs. Al Ahli Tripoli, Pretoria, Tshwane

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

9 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 2 – Day 1, San Diego

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Louisville, Louisville Super Regional, Game 1

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Coast Carolina at Auburn, Auburn Super Regional, Game 1

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)

ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live) (If Necessary)

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, The International, Amsterdam

Noon

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, First Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)

9 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

5 p.m.

FOX — Belmont Stakes Festival Friday: From From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

7:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Miami at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Houston at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Arizona at Cincinnati

APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Detroit

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 2

TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.

Noon

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: U.S. Women vs. Process FC, Group WA, Cary, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: U.S. Women vs. Angel City 7’s, Group WA, Cary, N.C.

8:50 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica (Taped)

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Birmingham-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

7:30 a.m.

TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris

8:30 a.m.

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

10 a.m.

TRUTV — The French Open: Legends Match, Paris

1 p.m.

TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Semifinals

VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

7 p.m.

CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: Czechia vs. U.S., Rio De Janeiro

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Atlanta at Connecticut

9:30 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Dallas

