Sports on TV for Friday, June 6

Friday, June 6
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Adelaide
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Greater Western Sydney
AUTO RACING
5 p.m.
FS2 — ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn.
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
10 a.m.
NBATV — FUS de Rabat vs. Kriol Star, Pretoria, Tshwane
1 p.m.
NBATV — Al Ittihad vs. Al Ahli Tripoli, Pretoria, Tshwane
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
9 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: Week 2 – Day 1, San Diego
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Arizona at North Carolina, Chapel Hill Super Regional, Game 1
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Miami at Louisville, Louisville Super Regional, Game 1
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Florida St. at Oregon St., Corvallis Super Regional, Game 1
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Coast Carolina at Auburn, Auburn Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series – Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City (If Necessary)
ESPNU — Women’s College World Series – Finals: Texas Tech vs. Texas, Game 3, Oklahoma City (7Innings Live) (If Necessary)
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, The International, Amsterdam
Noon
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Shoprite LPGA Classic, First Round, Bay Course at Seaview, Galloway, N.J.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, Gainesville, Va.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), Caledon, Ontario
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, TPC Wisconsin, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
9 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greer, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FOX — Belmont Stakes Festival Friday: From From Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Tampa Bay (1:10 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Houston at Cleveland (7:10 p.m.)
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Arizona at Cincinnati
APPLE TV+ — Chicago Cubs at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.) OR Seattle at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 2
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Edmonton, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.
Noon
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.
5:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament: TBD, Knockout Round of 32, Cary, N.C.
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: U.S. Women vs. Process FC, Group WA, Cary, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — The Soccer Tournament Group Stage: U.S. Women vs. Angel City 7’s, Group WA, Cary, N.C.
8:50 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Alajuela, Costa Rica (Taped)
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Birmingham-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
7:30 a.m.
TRUTV — WTA: The French Open, Doubles Semifinal, Paris
8:30 a.m.
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
10 a.m.
TRUTV — The French Open: Legends Match, Paris
1 p.m.
TNT — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
TRUTV — ATP: The French Open, Semifinal, Paris
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — FIVB Nations League: Czechia vs. U.S., Rio De Janeiro
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Atlanta at Connecticut
9:30 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Dallas
