Sports on TV for Friday, June 27

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 27 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 27

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

1:05 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn.

5:05 p.m.

TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)

7:30 p.m.

CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.

2 p.m.

FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Broadmoor Golf Club (East Course), Colorado Springs, Colo.

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — PFL World Tournament – Semifinals: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights, Chicago

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore

7:10 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Cleveland

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Houston (8:10 p.m.)

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Miami at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 NHL Draft: First Round, Los Angeles

OT7 FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

NFLN — Playoffs Group Stage: TBD, Championships – Game 2, Miami

8 p.m.

NFLN — Playoffs Group Stage: TBD, Championships – Game 3, Miami

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBSSN — International Friendly: Spain vs. Japan, Madrid

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Indiana at Dallas

10 p.m.

ION — New York at Phoenix

X GAMES

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2025: Day 1, Salt Lake City

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.