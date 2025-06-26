Sports on TV for Friday, June 27

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 27
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Western at Sydney
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: North Melbourne at Hawthorn
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
1:05 p.m.
FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Lime Rock Park, Lakeville, Conn.
5:05 p.m.
TRUTV — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park in Norwalk, Ohio (Taped)
7:30 p.m.
CW — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Focused Health 250, EchoPark Speedway, Hampton, Ga.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg, Austria
GOLF
7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Second Round, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
11 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Dow Championship, Second Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Mich.
2 p.m.
FOX — LIV Golf League: First Round, Maridoe Golf Club, Carrollton, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Classic, Second Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Broadmoor Golf Club (East Course), Colorado Springs, Colo.
6:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Italian Open, Third Round, Argentario GC, Monte Argentario, Italy
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
10:30 p.m.
ESPN — PFL World Tournament – Semifinals: Middleweights, Light Heavyweights & Heavyweights, Chicago
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — Tampa Bay at Baltimore
7:10 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — St. Louis at Cleveland
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: L.A. Dodgers at Kansas City (8:10 p.m.) OR Chicago Cubs at Houston (8:10 p.m.)
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at L.A. Angels (9:35 p.m.) OR Miami at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — 2025 NHL Draft: First Round, Los Angeles
OT7 FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
NFLN — Playoffs Group Stage: TBD, Championships – Game 2, Miami
8 p.m.
NFLN — Playoffs Group Stage: TBD, Championships – Game 3, Miami
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — International Friendly: Spain vs. Japan, Madrid
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Eastbourne-ATP/WTA, Mallorca-ATP, Bad Homburg-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Indiana at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — New York at Phoenix
X GAMES
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games 2025: Day 1, Salt Lake City
_____
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.