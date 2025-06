Sports on TV for Friday, June 20

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 20 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 20

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Brisbane at Geelong

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — AFL: Sydney at Port Adelaide

AUTO RACING

12:35 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Practice, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

1:40 p.m.

FS2 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

FS2 — NXT IndyCar Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

4:30 p.m.

FS2 — NTT IndyCar Series: Practice, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series: The MillerTech Battery 200, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Fields Ranch East at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

9 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Kaulig Companies Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club South Course, Akron, Ohio (Taped)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2025 PFL World Tournament – Semifinals: Lightweights, Bantamweights & Women’s Flyweights, Wichita, Kan.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Seattle at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees (7:05 p.m.) OR Detroit at Tampa Bay (7:05 p.m.)

7:15 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — Kansas City at San Diego

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Washington at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Boston at San Francisco (10:15 p.m.)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

5:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — NRL: Melbourne at South Sydney

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.

TNT — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, Group D, Philadelphia

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Flamengo vs. Chelsea, Group D, Philadelphia

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — USL Championship: Colorado at Lexington

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Jamaica vs. Guadeloupe, Group C, San Jose, Calif.

9 p.m.

TBS — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Bayern Munich vs. CA Boca Juniors, Group C, Miami

TRUTV — FIFA Club World Cup Group Stage: Bayern Munich vs. CA Boca Juniors, Group C, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Panama, Group C, Austin, Texas

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — NWSL: Angel City at Kansas City

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Talons vs. Volts, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Nottingham-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Connecticut

10 p.m.

ION — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.