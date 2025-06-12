Sports on TV for Friday, June 13

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, June 13
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)
5:35 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn
11 p.m.
FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Essendon
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:55 p.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
1 p.m.
NBATV — Playoffs: Al Ittihad Alexandria vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Third-Place Game, Pretoria, Tshwane
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — AVP League: Week 3 – Day 1, Miami
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Coastal Carolina, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Louisville vs. Oregon St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (7:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Detroit (7:10 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Baltimore
9:40 p.m.
APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Arizona
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: San Jose at Portland
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Orlando at Bay FC
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals
6 a.m.
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Atlanta
10 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Las Vegas
_____
