Sports on TV for Friday, June 13

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Friday, June 13 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S) 5:35 a.m. FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, June 13

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL (MEN’S)

5:35 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn

11 p.m.

FS2 — AFL: Greater Western Sydney at Brisbane

2 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Essendon

AUTO RACING

1:25 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

4:55 p.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

1 p.m.

NBATV — Playoffs: Al Ittihad Alexandria vs. Armee Patriotique Rwandaise, Third-Place Game, Pretoria, Tshwane

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — AVP League: Week 3 – Day 1, Miami

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Arizona vs. Coastal Carolina, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.

7 p.m.

ESPN — Men’s College World Series: Louisville vs. Oregon St., Game 2, Omaha, Neb.

COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD (MEN’S)

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Outdoor Championships – Day 2, Eugene, Ore.

GOLF

1 p.m.

NBC — DP World/PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Oakmont Country Club, Oakmont, Pa.

3 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs (2:20 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: N.Y. Yankees at Boston (7:10 p.m.) OR Cincinnati at Detroit (7:10 p.m.)

7:05 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — L.A. Angels at Baltimore

9:40 p.m.

APPLE TV+ — San Diego at Arizona

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers (10:10 p.m.) OR Cleveland at Seattle (10:10 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ABC — NBA Finals: Oklahoma City at Indiana, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: San Jose at Portland

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

10 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Orlando at Bay FC

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Quarterfinals

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA, London-WTA, Stuttgart-ATP Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

10 p.m.

ION — Dallas at Las Vegas

