Sports betting roundup: The Thunder are already favored to repeat as NBA champions

Fresh off winning the NBA title, the Oklahoma City Thunder are already favored to repeat next year.

The Thunder beat the Indiana Pacers 103-91 in Game 7 on Sunday to claim the franchise’s second NBA title — they won the 1979 championship as the Seattle SuperSonics.

Oklahoma City opened the year at +950 to win it all, but those odds shortened throughout the year, down to -175 going into the conference finals.

At the BetMGM online sportsbook, Oklahoma City is the overwhelming favorite to repeat, with +240 odds to win. The next closest teams are the Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks at +700.

After reportedly landing Kevin Durant via a trade over the weekend, the Houston Rockets are +800.

Trends of the Week

For Game 7, Oklahoma City opened as a 9.5-point favorite but closed as a 6.5-point favorite. The Thunder easily covered, taking in 39% of the bets and 53% of the money. On the moneyline, Indiana closed at +225 and took in 88% of the bets and 81% of the money.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the NBA Finals MVP. Going into the year, he was +900 to win the award and took in 41% of the bets, which were the most among any player.

The over-under closed at 214.5 and easily went under. Since 2005, the under is now 41-26 in NBA Game 7s, including 5-0 in the NBA Finals.

Upsets of the Week

Keegan Bradley won the Travelers Championship for the second time in three years. He birdied the 72nd hole while Tommy Fleetwood bogeyed to give Bradley a one-shot victory. Going into the event, Bradley was +3300 to win. Going into the final round with a three-shot deficit, he was +400.

In Major League Baseball, the Athletics fell to the Guardians 3-0 on Sunday. The A’s (+105) were the third-most bet team in terms of bets and money.

Coming Up

The PGA Tour will head to Detroit for the Rocket Classic this week, which will have a stronger field than in past years.

Collin Morikawa has the best odds to win at +1200, followed by Patrick Cantlay (+1400), Keegan Bradley (+1600) and Ben Griffin (+2000).

