Sports betting roundup: Several divisions extremely competitive ahead of baseball’s All-Star Game

With Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game quickly approaching, several divisions are extremely competitive.

The New York Yankees lead the AL East by 1.5 games, the Philadelphia Phillies lead the NL East by the same amount and the Chicago Cubs lead the NL Central by two games.

Trends of the Week

Aaron Judge hit his 30th home run of the season on Sunday in the Yankees’ 12-5 win over the Athletics. Judge was +210 to hit a homer and was the most bet player to hit a home run Sunday at the BetMGM online sportsbook.

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal’s over 7.5 strikeouts was the most bet Sunday Night Baseball prop. It easily cashed with the left-hander striking out 13 Twins hitters.

When it came to team betting, the Toronto Blue Jays (-118) were the most bet team in terms of money, and they beat the Boston Red Sox 5-3. The Phillies (+125) were the most bet team in terms of tickets, and they beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup with a win over Costa Rica on Sunday night. The game finished 2-2, but the U.S. won on penalty kicks. They were -190 on the moneyline, with 78% of the money coming in on them to win. Both teams to score was +120, where 86% of the money was on yes.

Upset of the Week

Aldrich Potgieter won the Rocket Classic on the PGA Tour. He finished the tournament at 22 under and prevailed on the fifth playoff hole over Max Greyserman. Chris Kirk was also in the playoff, but was eliminated on the second playoff hole.

Potgieter, who is 20, became the youngest South African to ever win on the PGA Tour. He was +10000 to win going into the event and took in 2.4% of the bets and 2.8% of the money in pre-tournament betting.

Coming Up

Wimbledon is underway at the All England Club and the action will run for two weeks.

On the men’s side, two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (+115) is the favorite to win, and is taking in 13.5% of the bets and 18.8% of the money.

For the women, Aryna Sabalenka (+290) is the favorite, accounting for 20.5% of the bets and 46.7% of the money.

