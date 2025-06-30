Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 30, 2025, 12:56 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -154 at TORONTO +130
at TAMPA BAY -184 Athletics +154
Baltimore -110 at TEXAS -106
at SEATTLE -156 Kansas City +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -215 San Diego +180
St. Louis -124 at PITTSBURGH +106
San Francisco -156 at ARIZONA +132

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -184 Cincinnati +154

