MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -154 at TORONTO +130 at TAMPA BAY -184 Athletics +154…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-154
|at TORONTO
|+130
|at TAMPA BAY
|-184
|Athletics
|+154
|Baltimore
|-110
|at TEXAS
|-106
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|Kansas City
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-215
|San Diego
|+180
|St. Louis
|-124
|at PITTSBURGH
|+106
|San Francisco
|-156
|at ARIZONA
|+132
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-184
|Cincinnati
|+154
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.