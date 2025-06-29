MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -156 at TORONTO +132 at TAMPA BAY -190 Athletics +160…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -156 at TORONTO +132 at TAMPA BAY -190 Athletics +160 Baltimore OFF at TEXAS OFF at SEATTLE -156 Kansas City +132

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -210 San Diego +176 St. Louis -124 at PITTSBURGH +106 San Francisco -156 at ARIZONA +132

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -184 Cincinnati +154

