MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -156 at TORONTO +132 at TAMPA BAY -190 Athletics +160…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at TORONTO
|+132
|at TAMPA BAY
|-190
|Athletics
|+160
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-156
|Kansas City
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-210
|San Diego
|+176
|St. Louis
|-124
|at PITTSBURGH
|+106
|San Francisco
|-156
|at ARIZONA
|+132
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-184
|Cincinnati
|+154
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.