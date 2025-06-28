MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -112 at BALTIMORE -104 Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102 at…

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -112 at BALTIMORE -104 Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102 at N.Y YANKEES -198 Athletics +166 Seattle -126 at TEXAS +108 at DETROIT -275 Minnesota +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -138 Philadelphia +118 N.Y Mets -148 at PITTSBURGH +126 at CINCINNATI -132 San Diego +112 at MILWAUKEE -260 Colorado +215 at ARIZONA -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -126 at CLEVELAND +108 San Francisco -159 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134 LA Dodgers -110 at KANSAS CITY -106 at HOUSTON -162 Chicago Cubs +136 Washington -120 at LA ANGELS +102

