MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Tampa Bay -112 at BALTIMORE -104 Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102 at…
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Tampa Bay
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|Toronto
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-198
|Athletics
|+166
|Seattle
|-126
|at TEXAS
|+108
|at DETROIT
|-275
|Minnesota
|+225
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|Philadelphia
|+118
|N.Y Mets
|-148
|at PITTSBURGH
|+126
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|San Diego
|+112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-260
|Colorado
|+215
|at ARIZONA
|-190
|Miami
|+160
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-126
|at CLEVELAND
|+108
|San Francisco
|-159
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+134
|LA Dodgers
|-110
|at KANSAS CITY
|-106
|at HOUSTON
|-162
|Chicago Cubs
|+136
|Washington
|-120
|at LA ANGELS
|+102
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
