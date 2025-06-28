Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 28, 2025, 11:56 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -112 at BALTIMORE -104
Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102
at N.Y YANKEES -198 Athletics +166
Seattle -126 at TEXAS +108
at DETROIT -275 Minnesota +225

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -138 Philadelphia +118
N.Y Mets -148 at PITTSBURGH +126
at CINCINNATI -132 San Diego +112
at MILWAUKEE -260 Colorado +215
at ARIZONA -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -126 at CLEVELAND +108
San Francisco -159 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134
LA Dodgers -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
at HOUSTON -162 Chicago Cubs +136
Washington -120 at LA ANGELS +102

