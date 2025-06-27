Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 27, 2025, 11:41 AM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -250 Athletics +205
Tampa Bay -126 at BALTIMORE +108
at DETROIT -124 Minnesota +106
Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102
Seattle -112 at TEXAS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -146 at PITTSBURGH +124
San Diego -136 at CINCINNATI +116
at ATLANTA -162 Philadelphia +136
at MILWAUKEE -210 Colorado +176
at ARIZONA -180 Miami +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -122 at CLEVELAND +104
San Francisco -158 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134
LA Dodgers -154 at KANSAS CITY +130
Chicago Cubs -112 at HOUSTON -104
at LA ANGELS -158 Washington +134

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

