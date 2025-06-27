MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -250 Athletics +205 Tampa Bay -126 at BALTIMORE +108…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-250
|Athletics
|+205
|Tampa Bay
|-126
|at BALTIMORE
|+108
|at DETROIT
|-124
|Minnesota
|+106
|Toronto
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|Seattle
|-112
|at TEXAS
|-104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|San Diego
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+116
|at ATLANTA
|-162
|Philadelphia
|+136
|at MILWAUKEE
|-210
|Colorado
|+176
|at ARIZONA
|-180
|Miami
|+152
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-122
|at CLEVELAND
|+104
|San Francisco
|-158
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+134
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|-158
|Washington
|+134
