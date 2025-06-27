MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -250 Athletics +205 Tampa Bay -126 at BALTIMORE +108…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -250 Athletics +205 Tampa Bay -126 at BALTIMORE +108 at DETROIT -124 Minnesota +106 Toronto -116 at BOSTON -102 Seattle -112 at TEXAS -104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -146 at PITTSBURGH +124 San Diego -136 at CINCINNATI +116 at ATLANTA -162 Philadelphia +136 at MILWAUKEE -210 Colorado +176 at ARIZONA -180 Miami +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -122 at CLEVELAND +104 San Francisco -158 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +134 LA Dodgers -154 at KANSAS CITY +130 Chicago Cubs -112 at HOUSTON -104 at LA ANGELS -158 Washington +134

