Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 26, 2025, 11:56 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -220 Athletics +184
Tampa Bay -118 at BALTIMORE +100
at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF
Toronto -110 at BOSTON -106
Seattle OFF at TEXAS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Mets -164 at PITTSBURGH +138
San Diego -138 at CINCINNATI +118
at ATLANTA -138 Philadelphia +118
at MILWAUKEE OFF Colorado OFF
at ARIZONA -174 Miami +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -130 at CLEVELAND +110
San Francisco -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140
LA Dodgers -154 at KANSAS CITY +130
Chicago Cubs -112 at HOUSTON -104
at LA ANGELS -156 Washington +132

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

