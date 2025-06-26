MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -220 Athletics +184 Tampa Bay -118 at BALTIMORE +100…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -220 Athletics +184 Tampa Bay -118 at BALTIMORE +100 at DETROIT OFF Minnesota OFF Toronto -110 at BOSTON -106 Seattle OFF at TEXAS OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Mets -164 at PITTSBURGH +138 San Diego -138 at CINCINNATI +118 at ATLANTA -138 Philadelphia +118 at MILWAUKEE OFF Colorado OFF at ARIZONA -174 Miami +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -130 at CLEVELAND +110 San Francisco -166 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +140 LA Dodgers -154 at KANSAS CITY +130 Chicago Cubs -112 at HOUSTON -104 at LA ANGELS -156 Washington +132

