MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -220 Athletics +184 Tampa Bay -118 at BALTIMORE +100…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-220
|Athletics
|+184
|Tampa Bay
|-118
|at BALTIMORE
|+100
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Toronto
|-110
|at BOSTON
|-106
|Seattle
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Mets
|-164
|at PITTSBURGH
|+138
|San Diego
|-138
|at CINCINNATI
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-138
|Philadelphia
|+118
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|-174
|Miami
|+146
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-130
|at CLEVELAND
|+110
|San Francisco
|-166
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+140
|LA Dodgers
|-154
|at KANSAS CITY
|+130
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|at LA ANGELS
|-156
|Washington
|+132
