Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 25, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
at MINNESOTA -124 Seattle +106
at DETROIT -158 Athletics +134
Tampa Bay -120 at KANSAS CITY +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -134 at ST. LOUIS +114
LA Dodgers -330 at COLORADO +265
at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Miami +194
Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -138 Philadelphia +118

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up