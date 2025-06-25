MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND OFF at MINNESOTA -124 Seattle +106 at DETROIT…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND OFF at MINNESOTA -124 Seattle +106 at DETROIT -158 Athletics +134 Tampa Bay -120 at KANSAS CITY +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -134 at ST. LOUIS +114 LA Dodgers -330 at COLORADO +265 at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Miami +194 Atlanta OFF at N.Y METS OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at HOUSTON -138 Philadelphia +118

