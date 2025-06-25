MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND OFF at MINNESOTA -124 Seattle +106 at DETROIT…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-124
|Seattle
|+106
|at DETROIT
|-158
|Athletics
|+134
|Tampa Bay
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-134
|at ST. LOUIS
|+114
|LA Dodgers
|-330
|at COLORADO
|+265
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-235
|Miami
|+194
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-138
|Philadelphia
|+118
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
