Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 24, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -172 at LA ANGELS +144
Texas -142 at BALTIMORE +120
at DETROIT -166 Athletics +140
Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND OFF
at MINNESOTA -130 Seattle +110
Tampa Bay -132 at KANSAS CITY +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -124 at MILWAUKEE +106
at SAN DIEGO -146 Washington +124
at N.Y METS -144 Atlanta +122
Chicago Cubs -132 at ST. LOUIS +112
LA Dodgers -330 at COLORADO +265
at SAN FRANCISCO -210 Miami +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120
N.Y Yankees -220 at CINCINNATI +184
Philadelphia -164 at HOUSTON +138

