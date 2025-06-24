MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -172 at LA ANGELS +144 Texas -142 at BALTIMORE +120 at…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -172 at LA ANGELS +144 Texas -142 at BALTIMORE +120 at DETROIT -166 Athletics +140 Toronto OFF at CLEVELAND OFF at MINNESOTA -130 Seattle +110 Tampa Bay -132 at KANSAS CITY +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -124 at MILWAUKEE +106 at SAN DIEGO -146 Washington +124 at N.Y METS -144 Atlanta +122 Chicago Cubs -132 at ST. LOUIS +112 LA Dodgers -330 at COLORADO +265 at SAN FRANCISCO -210 Miami +176

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120 N.Y Yankees -220 at CINCINNATI +184 Philadelphia -164 at HOUSTON +138

