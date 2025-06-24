MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -172 at LA ANGELS +144 Texas -142 at BALTIMORE +120 at…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-172
|at LA ANGELS
|+144
|Texas
|-142
|at BALTIMORE
|+120
|at DETROIT
|-166
|Athletics
|+140
|Toronto
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|Seattle
|+110
|Tampa Bay
|-132
|at KANSAS CITY
|+112
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
|at SAN DIEGO
|-146
|Washington
|+124
|at N.Y METS
|-144
|Atlanta
|+122
|Chicago Cubs
|-132
|at ST. LOUIS
|+112
|LA Dodgers
|-330
|at COLORADO
|+265
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-210
|Miami
|+176
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-142
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+120
|N.Y Yankees
|-220
|at CINCINNATI
|+184
|Philadelphia
|-164
|at HOUSTON
|+138
