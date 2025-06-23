Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 23, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -124 Texas +106
at DETROIT -290 Athletics +235
Toronto -112 at CLEVELAND -104
at KANSAS CITY -144 Tampa Bay +122
Seattle -112 at MINNESOTA -104
Boston -194 at LA ANGELS +162

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -142 at N.Y METS +120
at MILWAUKEE -198 Pittsburgh +166
Chicago Cubs -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
LA Dodgers -230 at COLORADO +190
at SAN DIEGO -168 Washington +142
at SAN FRANCISCO -190 Miami +160

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -166 at CINCINNATI +140
Arizona -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138
at HOUSTON -136 Philadelphia +116

