MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -130 Texas +110 Seattle -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Boston -124…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -130 Texas +110 Seattle -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Boston -124 at LA ANGELS +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -122 at N.Y METS +104 at MILWAUKEE -188 Pittsburgh +158 Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -106 at SAN DIEGO OFF Washington OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -124 at CINCINNATI +106 Arizona -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114

