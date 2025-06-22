MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -130 Texas +110 Seattle -116 at MINNESOTA -102 Boston -124…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|Seattle
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|Boston
|-124
|at LA ANGELS
|+106
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-122
|at N.Y METS
|+104
|at MILWAUKEE
|-188
|Pittsburgh
|+158
|Chicago Cubs
|-110
|at ST. LOUIS
|-106
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|N.Y Yankees
|-124
|at CINCINNATI
|+106
|Arizona
|-134
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+114
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.