Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 22, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -130 Texas +110
Seattle -116 at MINNESOTA -102
Boston -124 at LA ANGELS +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -122 at N.Y METS +104
at MILWAUKEE -188 Pittsburgh +158
Chicago Cubs -110 at ST. LOUIS -106
at SAN DIEGO OFF Washington OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -124 at CINCINNATI +106
Arizona -134 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +114

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up