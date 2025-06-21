NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (214½) Indiana MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 7½ (214½) Indiana

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -188 Baltimore +158 Detroit -116 at TAMPA BAY -102 at TORONTO -215 Chicago White Sox +180 Cleveland -134 at ATHLETICS +114 at LA ANGELS -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -146 at MIAMI +124 Cincinnati -118 at ST. LOUIS +100 Arizona -200 at COLORADO +168 at LA DODGERS -300 Washington +245 N.Y Mets OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Texas -110 at PITTSBURGH -106 at MINNESOTA -156 Milwaukee +132 Seattle -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104 at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Boston +136 Kansas City -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

