NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|7½
|(214½)
|Indiana
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-188
|Baltimore
|+158
|Detroit
|-116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-102
|at TORONTO
|-215
|Chicago White Sox
|+180
|Cleveland
|-134
|at ATHLETICS
|+114
|at LA ANGELS
|-130
|Houston
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-146
|at MIAMI
|+124
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at ST. LOUIS
|+100
|Arizona
|-200
|at COLORADO
|+168
|at LA DODGERS
|-300
|Washington
|+245
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|at MINNESOTA
|-156
|Milwaukee
|+132
|Seattle
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-162
|Boston
|+136
|Kansas City
|-112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-104
