Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 21, 2025, 11:55 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY (214½) Indiana

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -188 Baltimore +158
Detroit -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
at TORONTO -215 Chicago White Sox +180
Cleveland -134 at ATHLETICS +114
at LA ANGELS -130 Houston +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -146 at MIAMI +124
Cincinnati -118 at ST. LOUIS +100
Arizona -200 at COLORADO +168
at LA DODGERS -300 Washington +245
N.Y Mets OFF at PHILADELPHIA OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
at MINNESOTA -156 Milwaukee +132
Seattle -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
at SAN FRANCISCO -162 Boston +136
Kansas City -112 at SAN DIEGO -104

