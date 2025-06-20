Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 20, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -130 Detroit +110
at N.Y YANKEES -166 Baltimore +140
at TORONTO -205 Chicago White Sox +172
Houston -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Cleveland -122 at ATHLETICS +104

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -196 Cincinnati +164
Atlanta -152 at MIAMI +128
N.Y Mets -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
Arizona -205 at COLORADO +172
at LA DODGERS -270 Washington +220

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -158 Milwaukee +134
at CHICAGO CUBS -162 Seattle +136
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Boston +112
Texas -112 at PITTSBURGH -104
at SAN DIEGO -168 Kansas City +142

