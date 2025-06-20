MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -130 Detroit +110 at N.Y YANKEES -166 Baltimore +140…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Detroit
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-166
|Baltimore
|+140
|at TORONTO
|-205
|Chicago White Sox
|+172
|Houston
|-112
|at LA ANGELS
|-104
|Cleveland
|-122
|at ATHLETICS
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ST. LOUIS
|-196
|Cincinnati
|+164
|Atlanta
|-152
|at MIAMI
|+128
|N.Y Mets
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|Arizona
|-205
|at COLORADO
|+172
|at LA DODGERS
|-270
|Washington
|+220
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-158
|Milwaukee
|+134
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-162
|Seattle
|+136
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Boston
|+112
|Texas
|-112
|at PITTSBURGH
|-104
|at SAN DIEGO
|-168
|Kansas City
|+142
