Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 19, 2025, 10:40 PM

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -220 Baltimore +184
Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF
at TORONTO -190 Chicago White Sox +160
Houston -184 at LA ANGELS +154
Cleveland -142 at ATHLETICS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -144 at MIAMI +122
at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF
at ST. LOUIS -136 Cincinnati +116
Arizona -186 at COLORADO +156
at LA DODGERS -200 Washington +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Seattle +116
Texas -190 at PITTSBURGH +160
at MINNESOTA -168 Milwaukee +142
at SAN DIEGO -188 Kansas City +158
at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Boston +112

