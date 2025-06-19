MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -220 Baltimore +184 Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF…

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -220 Baltimore +184 Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF at TORONTO -190 Chicago White Sox +160 Houston -184 at LA ANGELS +154 Cleveland -142 at ATHLETICS +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Atlanta -144 at MIAMI +122 at PHILADELPHIA OFF N.Y Mets OFF at ST. LOUIS -136 Cincinnati +116 Arizona -186 at COLORADO +156 at LA DODGERS -200 Washington +168

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CHICAGO CUBS -134 Seattle +116 Texas -190 at PITTSBURGH +160 at MINNESOTA -168 Milwaukee +142 at SAN DIEGO -188 Kansas City +158 at SAN FRANCISCO -132 Boston +112

