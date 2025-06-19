MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -220 Baltimore +184 Detroit OFF at TAMPA BAY OFF…
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-220
|Baltimore
|+184
|Detroit
|OFF
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|at TORONTO
|-190
|Chicago White Sox
|+160
|Houston
|-184
|at LA ANGELS
|+154
|Cleveland
|-142
|at ATHLETICS
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-144
|at MIAMI
|+122
|at PHILADELPHIA
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|-136
|Cincinnati
|+116
|Arizona
|-186
|at COLORADO
|+156
|at LA DODGERS
|-200
|Washington
|+168
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-134
|Seattle
|+116
|Texas
|-190
|at PITTSBURGH
|+160
|at MINNESOTA
|-168
|Milwaukee
|+142
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|Kansas City
|+158
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-132
|Boston
|+112
