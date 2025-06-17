Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 17, 2025, 7:54 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Boston -118 at SEATTLE +100
at N.Y YANKEES -235 LA Angels +194
at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF
at TEXAS OFF Kansas City OFF
Houston -166 at ATHLETICS +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF
at WASHINGTON -178 Colorado +150
at ATLANTA -178 N.Y Mets +150
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF
at LA DODGERS -174 San Diego +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -300 Pittsburgh +245
at TORONTO OFF Arizona OFF
Minnesota -116 at CINCINNATI -102
St. Louis -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164
at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Cleveland +130

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

