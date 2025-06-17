MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -118 at SEATTLE +100 at N.Y YANKEES -235 LA Angels +194…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -118 at SEATTLE +100 at N.Y YANKEES -235 LA Angels +194 at TAMPA BAY OFF Baltimore OFF at TEXAS OFF Kansas City OFF Houston -166 at ATHLETICS +140

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI OFF Philadelphia OFF at WASHINGTON -178 Colorado +150 at ATLANTA -178 N.Y Mets +150 at CHICAGO CUBS OFF Milwaukee OFF at LA DODGERS -174 San Diego +146

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -300 Pittsburgh +245 at TORONTO OFF Arizona OFF Minnesota -116 at CINCINNATI -102 St. Louis -196 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +164 at SAN FRANCISCO -154 Cleveland +130

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.