MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Boston -118 at SEATTLE +100 at N.Y YANKEES -235 LA Angels +194…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Boston
|-118
|at SEATTLE
|+100
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-235
|LA Angels
|+194
|at TAMPA BAY
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|Houston
|-166
|at ATHLETICS
|+140
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at WASHINGTON
|-178
|Colorado
|+150
|at ATLANTA
|-178
|N.Y Mets
|+150
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-174
|San Diego
|+146
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-300
|Pittsburgh
|+245
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|Minnesota
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|St. Louis
|-196
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+164
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-154
|Cleveland
|+130
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.