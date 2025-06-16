Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 16, 2025, 10:40 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -225 LA Angels +188
at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore +110
at TEXAS -124 Kansas City +106
at SEATTLE -180 Boston +152
at ATHLETICS OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -198 at MIAMI +166
at WASHINGTON -200 Colorado +168
at ATLANTA -130 N.Y Mets +110
at CHICAGO CUBS -148 Milwaukee +126
at LA DODGERS OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -200 Pittsburgh +168
at TORONTO -134 Arizona +114
Minnesota -116 at CINCINNATI -102
St. Louis -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
at SAN FRANCISCO -164 Cleveland +138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -146 Edmonton +122

