MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -225 LA Angels +188 at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore +110 at TEXAS -124 Kansas City +106 at SEATTLE -180 Boston +152 at ATHLETICS OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -198 at MIAMI +166 at WASHINGTON -200 Colorado +168 at ATLANTA -130 N.Y Mets +110 at CHICAGO CUBS -148 Milwaukee +126 at LA DODGERS OFF San Diego OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -200 Pittsburgh +168 at TORONTO -134 Arizona +114 Minnesota -116 at CINCINNATI -102 St. Louis -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 at SAN FRANCISCO -164 Cleveland +138

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -146 Edmonton +122

