MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -225 LA Angels +188 at TAMPA BAY -130 Baltimore…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-225
|LA Angels
|+188
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Baltimore
|+110
|at TEXAS
|-124
|Kansas City
|+106
|at SEATTLE
|-180
|Boston
|+152
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-198
|at MIAMI
|+166
|at WASHINGTON
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at ATLANTA
|-130
|N.Y Mets
|+110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-148
|Milwaukee
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-200
|Pittsburgh
|+168
|at TORONTO
|-134
|Arizona
|+114
|Minnesota
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|St. Louis
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-164
|Cleveland
|+138
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-146
|Edmonton
|+122
