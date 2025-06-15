NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (224) Indiana MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|9½
|(224)
|Indiana
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-210
|LA Angels
|+176
|at TAMPA BAY
|-122
|Baltimore
|+104
|at SEATTLE
|-174
|Boston
|+146
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Houston
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Philadelphia
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+110
|at WASHINGTON
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|San Diego
|+126
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
