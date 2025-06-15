NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (224) Indiana MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (224) Indiana

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -210 LA Angels +176 at TAMPA BAY -122 Baltimore +104 at SEATTLE -174 Boston +146 at ATHLETICS OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Philadelphia -130 at MIAMI +110 at WASHINGTON -200 Colorado +168 at LA DODGERS -148 San Diego +126

