Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 15, 2025, 11:56 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY (224) Indiana

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -210 LA Angels +176
at TAMPA BAY -122 Baltimore +104
at SEATTLE -174 Boston +146
at ATHLETICS OFF Houston OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Philadelphia -130 at MIAMI +110
at WASHINGTON -200 Colorado +168
at LA DODGERS -148 San Diego +126

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up