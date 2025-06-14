Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 14, 2025, 11:54 PM

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -194 at BOSTON +162
at BALTIMORE -134 LA Angels +114
at KANSAS CITY -158 Athletics +134
at HOUSTON -130 Minnesota +110
at TEXAS -190 Chicago White Sox +160
at SEATTLE -142 Cleveland +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -350 Colorado +280
at WASHINGTON -184 Miami +154
St. Louis -120 at MILWAUKEE +102
at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Pittsburgh +146
at ARIZONA -134 San Diego +114
at LA DODGERS -180 San Francisco +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -174 Cincinnati +146
at PHILADELPHIA -180 Toronto +152
at N.Y METS -156 Tampa Bay +132

