MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE N.Y Yankees -194 at BOSTON +162 at BALTIMORE -134 LA Angels +114 at KANSAS CITY -158 Athletics +134 at HOUSTON -130 Minnesota +110 at TEXAS -190 Chicago White Sox +160 at SEATTLE -142 Cleveland +120

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ATLANTA -350 Colorado +280 at WASHINGTON -184 Miami +154 St. Louis -120 at MILWAUKEE +102 at CHICAGO CUBS -174 Pittsburgh +146 at ARIZONA -134 San Diego +114 at LA DODGERS -180 San Francisco +152

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -174 Cincinnati +146 at PHILADELPHIA -180 Toronto +152 at N.Y METS -156 Tampa Bay +132

