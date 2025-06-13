MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS -172 Chicago White Sox +144 at BALTIMORE -158 LA Angels…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-172
|Chicago White Sox
|+144
|at BALTIMORE
|-158
|LA Angels
|+134
|Minnesota
|-112
|at HOUSTON
|-104
|at KANSAS CITY
|-158
|Athletics
|+134
|N.Y Yankees
|-168
|at BOSTON
|+142
|at SEATTLE
|-130
|Cleveland
|+110
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-230
|Pittsburgh
|+190
|at MILWAUKEE
|-120
|St. Louis
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|-330
|Colorado
|+265
|at ARIZONA
|-148
|San Diego
|+126
|at LA DODGERS
|-172
|San Francisco
|+144
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DETROIT
|-174
|Cincinnati
|+146
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-174
|Toronto
|+146
|at N.Y METS
|-134
|Tampa Bay
|+116
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-125
|Florida
|+104
