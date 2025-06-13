Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 13, 2025, 11:54 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS -172 Chicago White Sox +144
at BALTIMORE -158 LA Angels +134
Minnesota -112 at HOUSTON -104
at KANSAS CITY -158 Athletics +134
N.Y Yankees -168 at BOSTON +142
at SEATTLE -130 Cleveland +110

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF Miami OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -230 Pittsburgh +190
at MILWAUKEE -120 St. Louis +102
at ATLANTA -330 Colorado +265
at ARIZONA -148 San Diego +126
at LA DODGERS -172 San Francisco +144

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -174 Cincinnati +146
at PHILADELPHIA -174 Toronto +146
at N.Y METS -134 Tampa Bay +116

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -125 Florida +104

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports
