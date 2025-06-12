Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 12, 2025, 11:55 PM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City 6 (225½) at INDIANA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -164 LA Angels +138
at BOSTON -142 N.Y Yankees +120
at TEXAS -295 Chicago White Sox +240
Minnesota -118 at HOUSTON +100
at KANSAS CITY -164 Athletics +138
at SEATTLE OFF Cleveland OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Pittsburgh -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106
at WASHINGTON -126 Miami +108
at ATLANTA -300 Colorado +245
at MILWAUKEE -156 St. Louis +132
at ARIZONA -126 San Diego +108
at LA DODGERS -166 San Francisco +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -130 Toronto +110
at N.Y METS -166 Tampa Bay +140
at DETROIT OFF Cincinnati OFF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

