NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 6 (225½) at INDIANA MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|6
|(225½)
|at INDIANA
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-164
|LA Angels
|+138
|at BOSTON
|-142
|N.Y Yankees
|+120
|at TEXAS
|-295
|Chicago White Sox
|+240
|Minnesota
|-118
|at HOUSTON
|+100
|at KANSAS CITY
|-164
|Athletics
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|OFF
|Cleveland
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Pittsburgh
|-110
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-106
|at WASHINGTON
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|at ATLANTA
|-300
|Colorado
|+245
|at MILWAUKEE
|-156
|St. Louis
|+132
|at ARIZONA
|-126
|San Diego
|+108
|at LA DODGERS
|-166
|San Francisco
|+140
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-130
|Toronto
|+110
|at N.Y METS
|-166
|Tampa Bay
|+140
|at DETROIT
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.