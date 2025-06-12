NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 6 (225½) at INDIANA MLB Friday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 6 (225½) at INDIANA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -164 LA Angels +138 at BOSTON -142 N.Y Yankees +120 at TEXAS -295 Chicago White Sox +240 Minnesota -118 at HOUSTON +100 at KANSAS CITY -164 Athletics +138 at SEATTLE OFF Cleveland OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -110 at CHICAGO CUBS -106 at WASHINGTON -126 Miami +108 at ATLANTA -300 Colorado +245 at MILWAUKEE -156 St. Louis +132 at ARIZONA -126 San Diego +108 at LA DODGERS -166 San Francisco +140

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PHILADELPHIA -130 Toronto +110 at N.Y METS -166 Tampa Bay +140 at DETROIT OFF Cincinnati OFF

