MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -162 Texas +136 Detroit -180 at BALTIMORE +152 N.Y Yankees…

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -162 Texas +136 Detroit -180 at BALTIMORE +152 N.Y Yankees -134 at KANSAS CITY +114 at HOUSTON -235 Chicago White Sox +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y METS -240 Washington +198 San Francisco -205 at COLORADO +172 St. Louis -122 at MILWAUKEE +104 at CHICAGO CUBS -196 Pittsburgh +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -152 Edmonton +126

