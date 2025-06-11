MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -162 Texas +136 Detroit -180 at BALTIMORE +152 N.Y Yankees…
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Texas
|+136
|Detroit
|-180
|at BALTIMORE
|+152
|N.Y Yankees
|-134
|at KANSAS CITY
|+114
|at HOUSTON
|-235
|Chicago White Sox
|+194
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|-240
|Washington
|+198
|San Francisco
|-205
|at COLORADO
|+172
|St. Louis
|-122
|at MILWAUKEE
|+104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-196
|Pittsburgh
|+164
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-152
|Edmonton
|+126
