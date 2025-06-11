Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 11, 2025, 5:24 PM

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -162 Texas +136
Detroit -180 at BALTIMORE +152
N.Y Yankees -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
at HOUSTON -235 Chicago White Sox +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -240 Washington +198
San Francisco -205 at COLORADO +172
St. Louis -122 at MILWAUKEE +104
at CHICAGO CUBS -196 Pittsburgh +164

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -152 Edmonton +126

