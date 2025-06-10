Live Radio
The Associated Press

June 10, 2025, 11:54 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Oklahoma City (228½) at INDIANA

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at LA ANGELS -164 Athletics +138
Detroit -112 at BALTIMORE -104
Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102
N.Y Yankees -122 at KANSAS CITY +104
at MINNESOTA -138 Texas +118
at HOUSTON -184 Chicago White Sox +154

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -146 Miami +124
at PHILADELPHIA -124 Chicago Cubs +106
Atlanta -138 at MILWAUKEE +118
LA Dodgers -148 at SAN DIEGO +126
at N.Y METS -255 Washington +210
San Francisco -230 at COLORADO +190

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -118 at CLEVELAND +100
at ST. LOUIS -148 Toronto +126
Seattle -110 at ARIZONA -106

