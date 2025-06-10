NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Oklahoma City 5½ (228½) at INDIANA MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Oklahoma City
|5½
|(228½)
|at INDIANA
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at LA ANGELS
|-164
|Athletics
|+138
|Detroit
|-112
|at BALTIMORE
|-104
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|N.Y Yankees
|-122
|at KANSAS CITY
|+104
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Texas
|+118
|at HOUSTON
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-146
|Miami
|+124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-124
|Chicago Cubs
|+106
|Atlanta
|-138
|at MILWAUKEE
|+118
|LA Dodgers
|-148
|at SAN DIEGO
|+126
|at N.Y METS
|-255
|Washington
|+210
|San Francisco
|-230
|at COLORADO
|+190
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-118
|at CLEVELAND
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-148
|Toronto
|+126
|Seattle
|-110
|at ARIZONA
|-106
