MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102 at…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|-116
|at BOSTON
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-120
|Texas
|+102
|N.Y Yankees
|-196
|at KANSAS CITY
|+164
|at HOUSTON
|-200
|Chicago White Sox
|+168
|at LA ANGELS
|-174
|Athletics
|+146
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-126
|Miami
|+108
|Chicago Cubs
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|at N.Y METS
|-164
|Washington
|+138
|Atlanta
|-124
|at MILWAUKEE
|+106
|San Francisco
|-230
|at COLORADO
|+190
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Cincinnati
|-120
|at CLEVELAND
|+102
|Toronto
|-130
|at ST. LOUIS
|+110
|Seattle
|OFF
|at ARIZONA
|OFF
