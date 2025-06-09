MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102 at…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102 at MINNESOTA -120 Texas +102 N.Y Yankees -196 at KANSAS CITY +164 at HOUSTON -200 Chicago White Sox +168 at LA ANGELS -174 Athletics +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -126 Miami +108 Chicago Cubs -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102 at N.Y METS -164 Washington +138 Atlanta -124 at MILWAUKEE +106 San Francisco -230 at COLORADO +190 LA Dodgers OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Cincinnati -120 at CLEVELAND +102 Toronto -130 at ST. LOUIS +110 Seattle OFF at ARIZONA OFF

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.