Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 9, 2025, 11:40 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE OFF Detroit OFF
Tampa Bay -116 at BOSTON -102
at MINNESOTA -120 Texas +102
N.Y Yankees -196 at KANSAS CITY +164
at HOUSTON -200 Chicago White Sox +168
at LA ANGELS -174 Athletics +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -126 Miami +108
Chicago Cubs -120 at PHILADELPHIA +102
at N.Y METS -164 Washington +138
Atlanta -124 at MILWAUKEE +106
San Francisco -230 at COLORADO +190
LA Dodgers OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Cincinnati -120 at CLEVELAND +102
Toronto -130 at ST. LOUIS +110
Seattle OFF at ARIZONA OFF

