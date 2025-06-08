NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (228½) Indiana MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…
NBA
Sunday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|11
|(228½)
|Indiana
MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-146
|Houston
|+124
|at MINNESOTA
|-172
|Toronto
|+144
|Kansas City
|-154
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+130
|Baltimore
|-126
|at ATHLETICS
|+108
|Seattle
|-146
|at LA ANGELS
|+124
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-215
|Boston
|+180
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MILWAUKEE
|-158
|San Diego
|+134
|Philadelphia
|-110
|at PITTSBURGH
|-106
|Arizona
|-142
|at CINCINNATI
|+120
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at ST. LOUIS
|+124
|N.Y Mets
|-295
|at COLORADO
|+240
|Atlanta
|-120
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|+102
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-240
|Miami
|+198
|Texas
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|at DETROIT
|-138
|Chicago Cubs
|+118
