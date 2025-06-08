Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 8, 2025, 12:54 AM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (228½) Indiana

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -146 Houston +124
at MINNESOTA -172 Toronto +144
Kansas City -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130
Baltimore -126 at ATHLETICS +108
Seattle -146 at LA ANGELS +124
at N.Y YANKEES -215 Boston +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MILWAUKEE -158 San Diego +134
Philadelphia -110 at PITTSBURGH -106
Arizona -142 at CINCINNATI +120
LA Dodgers -146 at ST. LOUIS +124
N.Y Mets -295 at COLORADO +240
Atlanta -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -240 Miami +198
Texas -142 at WASHINGTON +120
at DETROIT -138 Chicago Cubs +118

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

