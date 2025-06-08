NBA Sunday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (228½) Indiana MLB Sunday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at OKLAHOMA CITY 11 (228½) Indiana

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -146 Houston +124 at MINNESOTA -172 Toronto +144 Kansas City -154 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +130 Baltimore -126 at ATHLETICS +108 Seattle -146 at LA ANGELS +124 at N.Y YANKEES -215 Boston +180

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MILWAUKEE -158 San Diego +134 Philadelphia -110 at PITTSBURGH -106 Arizona -142 at CINCINNATI +120 LA Dodgers -146 at ST. LOUIS +124 N.Y Mets -295 at COLORADO +240 Atlanta -120 at SAN FRANCISCO +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -240 Miami +198 Texas -142 at WASHINGTON +120 at DETROIT -138 Chicago Cubs +118

