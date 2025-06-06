MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -132 Toronto +112 Kansas City -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -132 Toronto +112 Kansas City -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138 Houston -138 at CLEVELAND +118 Boston -110 at N.Y YANKEES -106 Seattle -158 at LA ANGELS +134 Baltimore -120 at ATHLETICS +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Arizona -120 at CINCINNATI +102 LA Dodgers -120 at ST. LOUIS +102 at SAN FRANCISCO -174 Atlanta +146 Philadelphia -184 at PITTSBURGH +154 Arizona -120 at CINCINNATI +102 at MILWAUKEE -122 San Diego +104 N.Y Mets -290 at COLORADO +235

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Chicago Cubs -112 at DETROIT -104 Texas -178 at WASHINGTON +150 at TAMPA BAY -154 Miami +130

