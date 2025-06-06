Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 6, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -132 Toronto +112
Kansas City -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +138
Houston -138 at CLEVELAND +118
Boston -110 at N.Y YANKEES -106
Seattle -158 at LA ANGELS +134
Baltimore -120 at ATHLETICS +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -120 at CINCINNATI +102
LA Dodgers -120 at ST. LOUIS +102
at SAN FRANCISCO -174 Atlanta +146
Philadelphia -184 at PITTSBURGH +154
at MILWAUKEE -122 San Diego +104
N.Y Mets -290 at COLORADO +235

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago Cubs -112 at DETROIT -104
Texas -178 at WASHINGTON +150
at TAMPA BAY -154 Miami +130

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

