MLB Saturday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MINNESOTA -132 Toronto +112 Kansas City -164 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-132
|Toronto
|+112
|Kansas City
|-164
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+138
|Houston
|-138
|at CLEVELAND
|+118
|Boston
|-110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-106
|Seattle
|-158
|at LA ANGELS
|+134
|Baltimore
|-120
|at ATHLETICS
|+102
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|LA Dodgers
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-174
|Atlanta
|+146
|Philadelphia
|-184
|at PITTSBURGH
|+154
|Arizona
|-120
|at CINCINNATI
|+102
|at MILWAUKEE
|-122
|San Diego
|+104
|N.Y Mets
|-290
|at COLORADO
|+235
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Chicago Cubs
|-112
|at DETROIT
|-104
|Texas
|-178
|at WASHINGTON
|+150
|at TAMPA BAY
|-154
|Miami
|+130
