Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 3, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -126 LA Angels +108
at N.Y YANKEES -184 Cleveland +154
at TAMPA BAY -130 Texas +110
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF
at SEATTLE -132 Baltimore +112
at ATHLETICS OFF Minnesota OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -142 Colorado +120
Milwaukee -122 at CINCINNATI +104
Chicago Cubs -134 at WASHINGTON +114
at ATLANTA -168 Arizona +142
San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF
at LA DODGERS -144 N.Y Mets +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Houston -136 at PITTSBURGH +116
Philadelphia -116 at TORONTO -102
at ST. LOUIS -130 Kansas City +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -132 Florida +110

