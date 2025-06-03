MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -126 LA Angels +108 at N.Y YANKEES -184 Cleveland +154…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-126
|LA Angels
|+108
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-184
|Cleveland
|+154
|at TAMPA BAY
|-130
|Texas
|+110
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-132
|Baltimore
|+112
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-142
|Colorado
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-122
|at CINCINNATI
|+104
|Chicago Cubs
|-134
|at WASHINGTON
|+114
|at ATLANTA
|-168
|Arizona
|+142
|San Diego
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|-144
|N.Y Mets
|+122
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Houston
|-136
|at PITTSBURGH
|+116
|Philadelphia
|-116
|at TORONTO
|-102
|at ST. LOUIS
|-130
|Kansas City
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at EDMONTON
|-132
|Florida
|+110
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
