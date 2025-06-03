MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -126 LA Angels +108 at N.Y YANKEES -184 Cleveland +154…

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -126 LA Angels +108 at N.Y YANKEES -184 Cleveland +154 at TAMPA BAY -130 Texas +110 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF at SEATTLE -132 Baltimore +112 at ATHLETICS OFF Minnesota OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -142 Colorado +120 Milwaukee -122 at CINCINNATI +104 Chicago Cubs -134 at WASHINGTON +114 at ATLANTA -168 Arizona +142 San Diego OFF at SAN FRANCISCO OFF at LA DODGERS -144 N.Y Mets +122

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Houston -136 at PITTSBURGH +116 Philadelphia -116 at TORONTO -102 at ST. LOUIS -130 Kansas City +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at EDMONTON -132 Florida +110

