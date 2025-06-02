MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -190 Cleveland +160 at BOSTON -142 LA Angels +120…
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-190
|Cleveland
|+160
|at BOSTON
|-142
|LA Angels
|+120
|at TAMPA BAY
|-142
|Texas
|+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|at ATHLETICS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|Chicago Cubs
|-142
|at WASHINGTON
|+120
|Milwaukee
|-116
|at CINCINNATI
|-102
|at ATLANTA
|-146
|Arizona
|+124
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-146
|San Diego
|+124
|at LA DODGERS
|-148
|N.Y Mets
|+126
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|Philadelphia
|-158
|at TORONTO
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|-146
|Kansas City
|+124
For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.