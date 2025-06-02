Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 2, 2025, 11:25 PM

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -190 Cleveland +160
at BOSTON -142 LA Angels +120
at TAMPA BAY -142 Texas +120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF
at SEATTLE -162 Baltimore +136
at ATHLETICS OFF Minnesota OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -180 Colorado +152
Chicago Cubs -142 at WASHINGTON +120
Milwaukee -116 at CINCINNATI -102
at ATLANTA -146 Arizona +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -146 San Diego +124
at LA DODGERS -148 N.Y Mets +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -142 Houston +120
Philadelphia -158 at TORONTO +134
at ST. LOUIS -146 Kansas City +124

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up