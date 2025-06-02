MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -190 Cleveland +160 at BOSTON -142 LA Angels +120…

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at N.Y YANKEES -190 Cleveland +160 at BOSTON -142 LA Angels +120 at TAMPA BAY -142 Texas +120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF Detroit OFF at SEATTLE -162 Baltimore +136 at ATHLETICS OFF Minnesota OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -180 Colorado +152 Chicago Cubs -142 at WASHINGTON +120 Milwaukee -116 at CINCINNATI -102 at ATLANTA -146 Arizona +124 at SAN FRANCISCO -146 San Diego +124 at LA DODGERS -148 N.Y Mets +126

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at PITTSBURGH -142 Houston +120 Philadelphia -158 at TORONTO +134 at ST. LOUIS -146 Kansas City +124

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.