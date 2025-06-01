MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-148
|LA Angels
|+126
|Detroit
|-205
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+172
|Minnesota
|-162
|at ATHLETICS
|+136
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-200
|Colorado
|+168
|at CINCINNATI
|-126
|Milwaukee
|+108
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-166
|San Diego
|+140
|at LA DODGERS
|-162
|N.Y Mets
|+136
