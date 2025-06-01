Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

June 1, 2025, 11:55 PM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BOSTON -148 LA Angels +126
Detroit -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172
Minnesota -162 at ATHLETICS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -200 Colorado +168
at CINCINNATI -126 Milwaukee +108
at SAN FRANCISCO -166 San Diego +140
at LA DODGERS -162 N.Y Mets +136

