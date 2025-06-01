MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -148 LA Angels +126 Detroit -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX…

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BOSTON -148 LA Angels +126 Detroit -205 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +172 Minnesota -162 at ATHLETICS +136

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -200 Colorado +168 at CINCINNATI -126 Milwaukee +108 at SAN FRANCISCO -166 San Diego +140 at LA DODGERS -162 N.Y Mets +136

