South Carolina women’s basketball star Chloe Kitts supports boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles at draft

NEW YORK (AP) — South Carolina women’s basketball player Chloe Kitts was all smiles at the NBA draft while supporting boyfriend Collin Murray-Boyles.

He was drafted by Toronto with the ninth pick on Wednesday night. Kitts wore a red dress and popped on a Raptors cap once his name was called.

She has her own draft aspirations. Kitts averaged 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Gamecocks last season, who lost in the NCAA championship game to UConn. She helped South Carolina win a championship in 2024.

Her coach, Dawn Staley, offered her congratulations to Kitts and Murray-Boyles on social media.

“Now sneaking out of town means you’ll be sneaking out of the country,” Staley wrote.

