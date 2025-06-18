South Africa’s Kyalami circuit says the FIA has approved upgrades which would let it host Formula 1

MIDRAND, South Africa (AP) — Formula 1 could be a step closer to holding a race in Africa again after…

MIDRAND, South Africa (AP) — Formula 1 could be a step closer to holding a race in Africa again after the owner of the Kyalami circuit in South Africa said Wednesday that the sport’s governing body had approved upgrades to the track.

A statement from the circuit said that the FIA had “accepted final design proposals” for work which would upgrade Kyalami from the FIA’s Grade 2 to the Grade 1 status required for F1.

It added that Kyalami has been given three years to complete the upgrades and that “selected works” will be carried out only once Kyalami has been selected to host F1.

“Today, we turn the page to a bold new chapter for Kyalami. We are ready for the return of Formula 1 to African soil,” circuit owner Toby Venter said.

Kyalami hosted the most recent F1 race in Africa in 1993 but other countries are also interested in bringing the series back to the continent. Rwanda is working on its own project and Morocco reportedly has plans too.

