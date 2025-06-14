South Africa’s emotional WTC triumph: Proteas win first major cricket trophy in 27 years

LONDON (AP) — Chokers no more. The South Africans consigned the label to history when they ripped the World Test…

LONDON (AP) — Chokers no more.

The South Africans consigned the label to history when they ripped the World Test Championship mace from Australia’s callused grip inside four days of a riveting final at Lord’s.

South Africa wore a new tag on Saturday — champion — by claiming its first major cricket trophy in 27 years when it wrapped up a five-wicket win.

The last 69 runs required on day four were confidently knocked off by the Proteas in just over two hours — only three boundaries — with Australia typically fighting all the way to the inevitable end.

South Africa moved from a portentous 213-2 overnight to a winning 285-5, the second highest successful run chase in the 141-year test history at the home of cricket.

Victory laid to rest ghosts of heartbreaking losses on big ICC stages that have haunted South Africa for decades. The venues and dates are infamous in South Africa cricket, among them Birmingham 1999, Dhaka 2011, Auckland 2015, Kolkata 2023 and Bridgetown 2024.

But London 2025 will go down as one of the greatest days in South Africa sports, when its cricket underdogs grabbed the advantage and finally didn’t let go against a red-hot Australia.

“Whilst we were batting, we could hear the Aussies using that dreaded word, choke,” Proteas captain Temba Bavuma said. “It’s been years since we’ve overcome a final. We’ve been etched in history, we’re part of something that has never been done. It’s special in a lot of ways.”

The stunning result bodes well for South Africa’s preparations for its home ODI World Cup in 2027. It’s a different format, but the Proteas’ mindsets won’t be burdened by not having won a global trophy since the Champions Trophy’s precursor in 1998.

Australia didn’t give up the WTC mace easily, relentlessly attacking the stumps and trying to prey on any South Africa butterflies. The Australians used up their three reviews in vain within the first 90 minutes and took the new ball but were blunted by a flat pitch. The serial champions lost an ICC final for only a fourth time in 14 chances.

“They were fantastic in that fourth innings,” Australia captain Pat Cummins said. “There wasn’t a lot in the wicket but they didn’t give us a chance.”

The Proteas were staunch, losing only three wickets on Saturday. One of them was Aiden Markram, the colossus Australia could not topple until it was too late.

He resumed the day on 102 and was out for 136 when only six runs from victory. He spent six hours, 23 minutes in the middle. Australia didn’t celebrate his wicket. Instead, players slapped Markram on the back and congratulated him on his match-winning knock as the Lord’s crowd stood and applauded.

“Growing up, Lord’s was the one venue I wanted to play at,” Markram said. “To do it at a final and win is something really special.”

About 15 minutes later, Kyle Verreynne hit the winning run, a drive into the covers.

Markram and an injured Bavuma set up the victory the day before with an unbeaten partnership of 143 runs. They could not finish what they started, adding only four runs together before Bavuma edged Cummins behind on 66, one more than he had overnight.

Markram was man of the match. Teammate Kagiso Rabada had nine-for in the match.

South Africa’s target was set at 282, considered too far. But in a batting unit far less experienced than Australia’s and considered a weak point, Markram and Bavuma chanced on ideal batting conditions on day three Friday and exploited them mercilessly. The turning point was Bavuma dropped in the slips on 2 by Steve Smith, who broke his finger and didn’t return to the match.

South Africa was criticized by some before the final for its supposedly easier road in the 2023-25 WTC cycle — it didn’t face Australia or England in a series — but it has won eight straight tests, its second longest streak in history.

Bavuma, the Proteas’ first Black captain, said he was inspired by his country’s Springboks, winners of the last two Rugby World Cups and led by their first Black captain, Siya Kolisi.

“I am not a big rugby fan but I watch those guys and the biggest thing I admire is their success and how they have embraced what South Africa means,” Bavuma said. “We are unique in a lot of ways, our present and future is shaped by our past, but the way they have gone about it to capture the hearts of everyone has really made us love them.

“That is something we have spoken about, doing something special. It is a chance for us to rejoice in something, forget our issues and come together. For this group of players, there are a lot of doubters but the way we played wiped that out.”

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.