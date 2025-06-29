South Africa takes control of first test against Zimbabwe despite Williams century

BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe (AP) — South Africa took control of the first test against Zimbabwe on Sunday with a 216-run lead…

South Africa is 49-1 in its second innings after 13 overs with bad light bringing stumps forward by 15 minutes. Tony de Zorzi (22) and Wiaan Mulder (25) are at the crease. Matthew Breetzke (1) was out in the first over to Tanaka Chivanga.

Zimbabwe was out for 251 in its first innings. It batted from the start of the day after South Africa declared overnight at 418-9. Sean Williams led the resistance for the home team with 137 before he was stumped off the bowling of spinner Keshav Maharaj (3-70).

Williams and Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine (36) stabilized the innings after the early dismissals of Takudzwanashe Kaitano (0) and Nick Welch (4), and Brian Bennett retiring hurt on 19.

Mulder took 4-50 in 16 overs. Wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne had two stumpings — including the key dismissals of Williams and Ervine — and three catches.

South Africa teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius (153) had become the youngest player to score 150 runs in men’s test cricket on Saturday.

It’s South Africa’s first test in neighboring Zimbabwe in 11 years.

