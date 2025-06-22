Soto leads Mets against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

New York Mets (46-31, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (46-31, second in the NL East) Philadelphia; Sunday,…

New York Mets (46-31, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (46-31, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: David Peterson (5-2, 2.60 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Phillies: Jesus Luzardo (6-3, 4.41 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 97 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -111, Mets -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Juan Soto’s four-hit game on Saturday.

Philadelphia has a 25-14 record at home and a 46-31 record overall. Phillies hitters have a collective .405 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the majors.

New York has a 19-21 record on the road and a 46-31 record overall. Mets hitters have a collective .423 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the NL.

The matchup Sunday is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Mets have a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos has 19 doubles, a triple and eight home runs for the Phillies. Kyle Schwarber is 9 for 36 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso leads the Mets with 18 home runs while slugging .564. Brandon Nimmo is 14 for 39 with two doubles, five home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

Mets: 3-7, .229 batting average, 5.16 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Aaron Nola: 60-Day IL (ankle), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Mets: Max Kranick: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brooks Raley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mark Vientos: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (side), Danny Young: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Minter: 60-Day IL (lat), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (lat), Sean Manaea: 60-Day IL (oblique), Jose Siri: 10-Day IL (shin), Nick Madrigal: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Drew Smith: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christian Scott: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

