Smith drives in 4 runs, deGrom works 6 solid innings as Rangers beat Cardinals 8-1

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Josh Smith matched his career high of four RBIs with a two-run homer and two-run double, Jacob deGrom allowed two runs or fewer for the eighth straight start and the Texas Rangers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 Sunday.

The Rangers (29-31) won two of three games against St. Louis and won a series for the first time since sweeping struggling Colorado at home May 12-14.

The Cardinals (33-26) lost a series for just the second time in their last 11.

Smith sliced an outside changeup into the left-field corner in the second inning, punctuating a two-out rally that began with Marcus Semien’s single. Semien scored again in Texas’ five-run eighth inning on Smith’s homer to right.

DeGrom (5-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks in six innings, striking out four.

Semien had two hits and two walks.

The Cardinals led 1-0 in the first inning when Lars Nootbaar led off with a walk and scored on Willson Contreras’ two-out single.

Erick Fedde (3-5) gave up two runs on four hits in six innings, walking three and striking out five. The 32-year-old right-hander was looking for his first victory since shutting out Washington on May 9 in his first complete game in the majors.

Key moment

Semien’s single starting the rally in the second was one of his seven hits in the series. That raised his batting average from .173 to .201 – his highest since opening day.

Key stat

The Cardinals’ .333 all-time winning percentage against the Rangers in regular-season play (7-14) is their lowest against any opponent. They do own the 2011 Commissioner’s Trophy, rallying from a 3-2 deficit in that World Series to win in seven games.

Up next

Cardinals RHP Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.23 ERA) will open the “I-70 Series” against Kansas City on Tuesday.

Rangers RHP Tyler Mahle (5-2, 1.64) will pitch Tuesday at Tampa Bay in the opener of a nine-game trip.

