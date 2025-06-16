Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Secure $100 Deposit Bonus for NBA Finals Game 5

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Each new player who signs up and activates this offer can secure a 100% first deposit match. Players will be eligible for up to $100 in bonuses.

Sleeper Fantasy will set up players with this sign-up bonus at the perfect time. New users will be able to start making picks and building entries on the NBA Finals. Let’s take a deeper dive into the details of this exclusive offer.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $100 Deposit Bonus

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer 100% Deposit Match Up to $100 In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Entry Boosts, Multiplier Boosts, Protected Picks (Available for the NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Final, WNBA, MLB, More) Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On June 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account on Sleeper Fantasy to lock in this deposit bonus. New players who take advantage of this offer will have $100 in bonus cash to use on a wide range of markets. This promo will provide a 100% deposit match up to $100 in bonuses.

Although there are options in MLB and other sports on Monday, the NBA Finals will take center stage on Monday night. Not to mention, the Stanley Cup Final returns with a pivotal Game 6 on Tuesday night. Sleeper Fantasy will have options for all types of fans.

Activating Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Sleeper Fantasy is a breeze. New players can sign up from a computer or mobile device in time for the NBA Finals. Here is a quick look at the registration process:

Click on any of the links on this page, including here . Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this first deposit match.

. Input promo code WTOP to qualify for this first deposit match. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Choose from any of the deposit methods (instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay, PayPal, etc.

Players will receive a 100% first deposit match on this initial payment up to $100.

Start making picks and building entries with the $100 in bonus cash.

NBA Finals Game 5 Preview: Thunder vs. Pacers

The Indiana Pacers had a late fourth-quarter lead in Game 4, but the Oklahoma City Thunder made all the right plays down the stretch. Instead of coming back to Oklahoma City down 3-1, the Thunder are tied 2-2 with all the momentum.

Sleeper Fantasy is unlocking an opportunity for new players ahead of Game 5. Start grabbing these bonuses and make picks on the biggest stars in the sport. This NBA Finals features stars like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Pascal Siakam, Bennedict Mathurin, Chet Holmgren, Alex Caruso and Tyrese Haliburton.